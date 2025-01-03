The Washington Capitals were ultimately felled by the Minnesota Wild in Thursday night's game at Capital One Arena, a 4-3 final score in the shootout. Matt Boldy scored the only goal during the extra session, giving the Wild the extra point in the standings.

However, a key moment from the game for Washington took place during the second period. Captain Alex Ovechkin, who just returned to action barely over a month after suffering a broken fibula, scored the 871st goal of his Hall of Fame career. He's now just 24 away from reaching Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark of 894 goals.

Expand Tweet

After the goal was scored, thrilled Capitals fans expressed their excitement on social media.

Expand Tweet

“I was so worried he wasn’t going to be as good when he came back. Bro just decided to continue scoring at the best pace of his career after breaking his leg. How does he do it,” wrote @Kira77Xeno.

“OVI GOAL!!!!!!! Let’s GOOOOOO!!!!!!” exclaimed @king_ape6.

“GREATEST OF ALL TIME” exclaimed @NHLyb.

“Gretzky's shaking!” added @puckslutyuh.

“Back like he never left!” wrote @G34Miles.

Ovechkin and the Capitals will continue their schedule when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena; puck drop i scheduled for 12:00 PM EST.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is now 24 goals away from NHL history

Ovechkin has cemented himself as the best goal scorer of the NHL's modern era. And it appears that he's gotten back to his usual scoring prowess that was absent for much of the first half of last season which saw him score only nine goals in his first 44 games; he rebounded and finished with 31 on the season.

And in his pursuit of history, he has the full support of Gretzky, who believes that the record will be broken before long, via NHL.com.

“Oh yeah, of course,” Gretzky said last month. “It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer.”

Ovechkin also became the third player in League history to reach the 800-goal mark when he did so against the New Jersey Devils in December of 2022.