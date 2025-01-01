ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the NHL face off as the Minnesota Wild face the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 23-11-4 on the year, which places them in second in the Central Division. They have won three of their last four, and in their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. Marco Rossi opened the scoring, with the first of his two goals on the day. Still, the Predators would take a 2-1 lead by the end of the period. The Wild would fight back, scoring three goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead into the third. There, Rossi scored against to give the Wild the 5-3 win. The Wild could still be without their top-scoring option, as Kirill Kaprizov is dealing with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 15-10-2 on the year, sitting on top of the Metropolitan Divison. They have won two of their last three as the Capitals have welcomed back Alex Ovechkin. In their last game, the Capitals faced the Bruins. The Bruins scored just 1:21 into the game to take the lead, but the Capitals would answer back with two goals in the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Capitals would add an empty net goal in the third to win the game 3-1.

Here are the Wild-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Capitals Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +140

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Wild vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Missing Kirill Kaprizov from the lineup takes out the top goals, assists, and points producer on the team. Still, the top line had some quality forwards. Marco Rossi leads the line and is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 18 assists on the year, while having four goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello. Boldy comes into the game with 13 goals and 18 assists, while also having four goals and five assists on the power play. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points, coming in with eight goals and 14 assists on the year.

Further, the Wild get production from the blue line. Brock Faber comes into the game with five goals and 15 assists on the year, while having a goal and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jared Spurgeon has four goals and nine assists, with three assists on the power play.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 17-6-3 on the year with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He is tied for third in the NHL in wins, fourth in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 43 of 46 shots in the victory.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Dylan Strome who leads the Capitals in points this year and plays on the top line. Strome comes into the game with 11 goals and 29 assists on the year. Eleven of those assists are on the power play, plus two of the goals. He is joined on the top line by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin comes into the game with 17 goals and 10 assists this year, with four goals and three assists on the power play this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael, who has 16 goals and 14 assists this year while having three goals and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas is second on the team in points this year and currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 16 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois has five goals and 23 assists on the year,

Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the start in goal for the Capitals. He is 10-8-0 on the year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has been up-and-down as of late, going 2-3, but having two games over .950 in save percentage.

Final Wild-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.65 goals per game, while sitting fourth in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Wild are scoring just 2.95 goals per game and are missing their most productive offensive option. While they are solid on defense, they will not be able to keep pace with the Capitals' scoring options in this one.

Final Wild-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-170)