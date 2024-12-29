The Washington Capitals got a huge Alex Ovechkin boost on Saturday night. “Ovi” returned to the lineup after missing extended time due to an injury. Washington has played well without Ovechkin in the lineup. But the Capitals are certainly pleased to have him back. And it did not take him long to make an impact on the ice.

The Capitals captain scored in his first game back from injury. Washington was defending a 4-2 lead late in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck came loose in Toronto's defensive zone, where Ovechkin found it. It didn't take much effort for The Great Eight to slot it home.

While it is an empty net goal, it's a significant one for Ovechkin. He adds to his league record for most empty-net goals by a single player in the history of the NHL. More importantly, this is his 869th career goal of any variety. The Capitals star is now 26 goals away from breaking the all-time record for goals in a single career.

Ovechkin is chasing “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky dominated the NHL in the 1980s and 1990s. He helped the Edmonton Oilers to four straight Stanley Cups. Following a trade to the Los Angeles Kings, he helped grow the game of hockey on the American West Coast.

Ovechkin has spent his entire career with the Capitals. He won his first and only Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2018. The Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final that year during Vegas's first season as an NHL franchise.

The Capitals picked up a big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. And it is officially time to watch Alex Ovechkin like a hawk once again as he chases hockey immortality. Ovechkin and the Capitals take to the ice again on Sunday when they face the Detroit Red Wings.