By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is making everyone wait a little longer for his next goal, which would put him in a tie at the No. 2 spot on the all-time NHL goals scored with the late, great Gordie Howe, who scored 802 goals in his illustrious NHL career. Right now, Ovechkin is still sitting in the No. 3 spot with just 800 goals, so far.

Howe’s son, Mark Howe, is just one of the many people waiting for the Capitals sniper to finally find the back of the net for the goal again. And if it were up to him, Howe would rather see Ovechkin score non-empty netters for his next two scores, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

“I don’t want 801 and 802 to be empty netters,” he said. “I want them to be highlight goals. It makes it great for the game. We’re rooting for him.”

It’s been three games since Ovechkin last scored a goal. That was last week in a 7-3 Capitals victory in Windy City over the Chicago Blackhawks in which Ovechkin netted a hat trick to become just the third person in the history of the NHL to score at least 800 goals. Wayne Gretzky still is the all-time leader with 894 NHL goals, while Gordie Howe is second with 801.

Ovechkin had a shot at tying and surpassing Howe Monday night against Howe’s former team, the Detroit Red Wings, at home, but he went scoreless again, though, he did record a point with an assist.

Ovechkin will try again this coming Thursday when the Capitals pay the Ottawa Senators a visit.