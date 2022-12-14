Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and now, Alex Ovechkin.

There used to be just two hockey players in the history of the sport who scored at least 800goals in the NHL. And now that tiny statistical club just got bigger with the Washington Capitals superstar pulling off a hat trick Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks in Windy City to reach the hallowed ground of 800 goals.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Alex Ovechkin finally scoring his 800th goal in the greatest hockey league in the world.

Of course, there will be hockey fans out there who will try to put Alex Ovechkin’s latest feat in context with respect to the unquestionably incredible career output of Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky. The Great One is indeed still widely regarded as the greatest player to ever play hockey, but Alex Ovechkin is a legend himself. If Ovechkin eventually catches and passes Gretzky on the all-time NHL goals list, the conversation should get even more intense.

Alex Ovechkin scored the first two goals of the game against the Blackhawks. He netted his first just barely 20 seconds into the contest with an even-strength goal. He scored on the power play several minutes later before going scoreless in the second period. (He did get an assist, though, in the second period.)

Ovi reached 800 goals with a little over six minutes elapsed in the third period. It was also the 20th goal of the season for Alex Ovechkin, who has a chance to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time in goals scored in the NHL this Thursday against the Dallas Stars at home.