By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and now, Alex Ovechkin.

There used to be just two hockey players in the history of the sport who scored at least 800goals in the NHL. And now that tiny statistical club just got bigger with the Washington Capitals superstar pulling off a hat trick Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks in Windy City to reach the hallowed ground of 800 goals.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE THIRD PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO SCORE 800 CAREER GOALS#Gr800 | @LeidosIncpic.twitter.com/aeQaG5mePe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Alex Ovechkin finally scoring his 800th goal in the greatest hockey league in the world.

🙌🙌🙌🙌 LEGENDARY — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 14, 2022

Alex Ovechkin becomes the third player in NHL history to reach the 800-goal mark, joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). See the breakdown of Ovechkin's historic milestone here: https://t.co/1cKvCib0qQpic.twitter.com/8HN6uCS7Bl — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 14, 2022

Alex Ovechkin’s locker room stall is filled with hats after scoring a hat trick to hit the 800-goal mark. pic.twitter.com/gvLwq9tbWZ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 14, 2022

Alex Ovechkin just racing to #800. Just one more to go👀 pic.twitter.com/MjHcjLLFmW — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 14, 2022

Of course, there will be hockey fans out there who will try to put Alex Ovechkin’s latest feat in context with respect to the unquestionably incredible career output of Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky. The Great One is indeed still widely regarded as the greatest player to ever play hockey, but Alex Ovechkin is a legend himself. If Ovechkin eventually catches and passes Gretzky on the all-time NHL goals list, the conversation should get even more intense.

The greatest stat of all-time: If Gretzky had zero goals he’d still have 500+ more points than Ovechkin. Wayne is just in another stratosphere that’ll never be touched for a variety of reasons but he’s the true GOAT pic.twitter.com/uWCKogODDU — Chief (@BarstoolChief) December 14, 2022

Alex Ovechkin scored the first two goals of the game against the Blackhawks. He netted his first just barely 20 seconds into the contest with an even-strength goal. He scored on the power play several minutes later before going scoreless in the second period. (He did get an assist, though, in the second period.)

Ovi reached 800 goals with a little over six minutes elapsed in the third period. It was also the 20th goal of the season for Alex Ovechkin, who has a chance to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time in goals scored in the NHL this Thursday against the Dallas Stars at home.