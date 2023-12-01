Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson reflects on scoring his first career hat trick during his 700th career game

It was a night to remember for Tom Wilson. Not only did Wilson and the Capitals get a win in his 700th career game, but Wilson scored his first-ever hat trick in the NHL.

Wilson had three of the Capitals' five goals in their 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Nic Dowd and Anthony Mantha each logged a goal while Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson had two assists each. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Rasmus Sandin both logged one assist.

Following the career-game, Wilson shared what the game meant to him.

“It's a pretty special night,” Wilson said. “A lot of great memories on this journey, a lot of great people, great teammates, family, friends. The city of D.C., everyone has supported me for a long time, so it's an honor to play 700. You can't take it for granted in this league, and then to get a team win, a big win, and a good night, is awesome,” via Dan Arritt of the NHL official website.

Wilson has only played for the Capitals in the NHL since they drafted him 16th overall in 2012. He has been one of the most loyal players to their team, and now had arguably the best game of his career in his 700th game to celebrate the monumental feat. He has plans to stay with the Capitals long into the future since he signed a seven-year contract extension earlier this year. Wilson now has 135 career goals and 172 assists for a total of 307 points.