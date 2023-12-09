The Capitals have lost three straight games heading into a big matchup with the Rangers, but they may be getting T.J. Oshie back just in time

The Washington Capitals have gotten off to a decent start this season, posting a 12-8-3 record through their first 23 games. The problem is that the Caps have lost their last three games, and they haven't played particularly great in any of those losses. Thankfully, it looks like they could be set to get veteran forward T.J. Oshie back on the ice for their upcoming game against the New York Rangers.

Oshie has missed the past six games with an upper-body injury, and while he hasn't been outrageously impactful this season, racking up just two points in 17 games of action, his veteran presence helps keep Washington on track. While he still has a few boxes to check off before he can officially return, it sounds like Oshie is pushing to play against New York.

“T.J. Oshie could play for the Capitals when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG) after the forward missed the past six games because of an upper-body injury. ‘I have to be good tonight and tomorrow, but I feel good,' Oshie said after skating in a lightly attended optional practice on Friday.” – Tom Gulitti, NHL.com

Capitals would love to see T.J. Oshie on the ice against the Rangers

Oshie has been a glue guy for the Capitals for nine years now, and it's been hard to ignore how his presence has been missed during this recent cold stretch for Washington. Again, his numbers don't jump off the page, but Oshie does a lot of the dirty work for the Caps that often goes unnoticed, which is why his potential return is so important.

Even if Oshie is unable to play against the Rangers, his pending return is a great sign for the Capitals moving forward. Picking up a win against the Rangers is going to be easier said than done, but with Oshie's return just around the corner, Washington should be able to snap their losing streak sooner rather than later.