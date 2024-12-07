For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Washington Capitals have won eight consecutive games on the road. Even without captain Alex Ovechkin, the Caps continue to surge after a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Connor McMichael was the hero for Washington, scoring his 15th of the season to break a 1-1 tie in the third period. With that, the Caps improve to 18-6-2 — good for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

It's now been five wins in six tries and seven in 10 for a Capitals team that is looking like it can contend for the President's Trophy this season. Washington has outscored its opponents 42-18 during the remarkable road streak. Considering Toronto has the NHL's best home record at 12-4-0, it was a statement win for the squad. The Caps have now scored more goals than any team, averaging 4.08 per contest.

“It was a great hockey game from our standpoint,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, who used to be an assistant for the Leafs, said afterwards. “That’s as good as we’ve played all year, from staying with it on the road. The [team] that we’re playing, they’re playing as well as anybody in the National Hockey League right now at home, with their record and what they’re giving up, and all the stuff going in.”

Like the Capitals, the Leafs have been excellent in 2024-25; they're 16-8-2 and at the top of the Atlantic Division through 26 games. Both clubs figure to remain at the peak of the Eastern Conference all campaign long.

For Washington, that will be especially true if Ovechkin can come back strong from a broken leg — and The Great Eight is already well into his recovery.

Alex Ovechkin already back on the ice

It's been just two and a half weeks since Ovechkin fractured his left fibula in a game against the Utah Hockey Club on November 18. And, unsurprisingly, he's already back on the ice.

Ovechkin skated in full gear before Thursday's practice, and although he remains on a 4-6 week timetable, it's a hugely encouraging sign from a Capitals perspective.

The Russian superstar had been phenomenal before the ailment, registering 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games; he's still second in scoring behind just Dylan Strome despite the absence.

The good times just keep on rolling for the Capitals, who have emerged into a true powerhouse after a couple of savvy additions in the offseason. It'll be interesting to see if the roster can keep up this electric pace, and whether GM Chris Patrick will look to make the team even better ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Capitals are right back in action in Montreal on Saturday night, as they look to make it nine straight triumphs on the road against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drops on Hockey Night in Canada just past 7:00 p.m. ET.