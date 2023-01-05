By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Washington Capitals are in dire need of a boost as they hang around the edges of the playoff picture. Soon, they will receive that boost in the form of Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom.

Wilson, a notorious pest, has missed time for the Capitals this season due to a torn ACL. Backstrom also missed time after off-season surgery on his hip. Both players are close to making their return to play.

“(Wilson and Backstrom) close, and they’re close together,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said on Wednesday. “They’re out here and they’re working hard every day. They’re not coming with us on this road trip, but again, they’re close, and I don’t think they’re far off of each other.”

Backstrom has played for the Capitals since 2007. He has played over 1000 games in the NHL and has recorded more than 1000 points, all with Washington.

“I’m feeling great,” Backstrom said. “Just fun being out there. We’ve been working hard the last couple of weeks. I feel good.”

Wilson, on the other hand, has played for the Capitals since 2013. The 28-year-old is not known as a point producer, but does possess skill on the offensive end of the ice. However, he has racked up over 1200 penalty minutes in his career thanks to his hard-nosed and sometimes controversial play.

“I’m feeling good,” Wilson said. “The last couple weeks I’ve felt like myself, so it’s just a matter of time. But I’m starting to feel a lot better and not worrying about it and not thinking about it as much.”

The Capitals currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division. If the season ended today, they would made the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. However, four points separate them from the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are on the outside looking in.