The clock is ticking on the Washington Capitals. The team has been a regular-season powerhouse since shortly after Alexander Ovechkin came into the league, and although they've struggled mightily in the postseason, a Stanley Cup championship in 2018 seemed to make all of the heartbreak worth it. But the team is aging, and the rebuild is coming.

When that will happen is unclear, but what is clear is that the the Capitals are one of the oldest teams in the NHL, with a core featuring Ovechkin (37), Nicklas Backstrom (35), John Carlson (33), TJ Oshie (36) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (31). Washington is in a similar position to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24, trying to get a few more good years out of their aging core before things inevitably get blown up.

But we aren't there yet. Although the Caps missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season last year, there is reason to believe that this team, if healthy, can compete for a berth in the Eastern Conference next season.

Capitals looking to improve top-six

In order to do that, the Capitals need to determine the future of forwards Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha, whose names have been swirling in trade talks for months. Whether or not that will happen this offseason, sometime next year or not at all is unclear, but GM Brian MacLellan said at the 2023 NHL Draft that the team is looking to add another body to the top-six forward group.

“We're still trying to make a change or changes in our top six, or find a way to create something,” MacLellan explained. “We'll see if we can make it happen or not. Trade, yes…or free agency. We'll look at both opportunities.”

As it stands, the Capitals do still have an effective, if aging, top-six. They just locked up Tom Wilson to a long-term deal, all-but-confirming that he will be the next captain when Ovehckin retires. Max Pacioretty was also brought in in NHL free agency, and could be a big piece for the team if he can stay healthy. The bottom line is, Washington is looking to keep the team as competitive as possible while Ovechkin is still a force on the ice.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha on the move?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was recently confirmed that Kuznetsov did indeed request a trade out of Washington, after the relationship between the two sides seems to have soured. Kuzy was a crucial piece of the team's 2018 Stanley Cup run, and he'll always have that, but it seems like it is time for player and club to move on. That is easier said than done for MacLellan, as Kuznetsov is being paid $7.8 million for the next two seasons, and scored just 55 points in 81 games in 2022-23 after being near a point-per-game for most of his career.

Mantha's name has also continued to be brought up; he struggled last year as well, amassing just 27 points in 67 games and completely fading away for the team down the stretch. It seems clear that when MacLellan says he wants a top-six forward, he is looking for a younger, cheaper option than Kuznetsov and Mantha. There are two options that stick out right away.

Ideal trade targets: Travis Konecny, Kevin Labanc

Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny is an exceptional player on a very bad hockey team. The 26-year-old winger scored at a point-per-game clip last season, and would immediately become the youngest of the Capitals' top-six forwards. Konecny has been the target of countless rumors since Danny Briere took over in Pennsylvania. Ivan Provorov and Kevin Hayes have both already been traded, and the young Canadian is the team's best trade chip as the rebuild continues in Philadelphia.

Konecny also isn't too expensive, owed just $5.5 million each of the next two seasons. Although Washington would still need to clear the necessary cap space, he is much cheaper than an option like William Nylander, who has had excellent chemistry with Backstrom while playing for Team Sweden but would be nearly impossible for the team to acquire.

If Travis Konecny ends up being too expensive, MacLellan could explore a trade for San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc. The 27-year-old is also relatively young, and cheaper at $4.7 million in the last year of his contract. His name has already come up in trade talks, with the rebuilding Sharks almost pulling the trigger on a one-for-one that would have sent Labanc to the Vancouver Canucks for Tyler Myers. Labanc is a cost-effective option for the cap-strapped Caps, although he only put up 33 points in 72 games last year.

There is belief in the nation's capital that Washington has a few good years left while Alex Ovechkin is still around. But if they hope to return to the dance, and do damage when they do, the team needs to stay healthy, acquire a young and effective forward, and figure out what to do with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha.