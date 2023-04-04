Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Cardi B is a popular rapper and reality television star who has released hit music such as WAP, Up, Be Careful, Shake It, La modelo, Please Me, and many more. She is an American Music Awards winner, BET Awards winner, Billboard Music Awards winner, and Grammy Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Cardi B’s Net Worth in 2023.

Cardi B’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $80 million

Cardi B’s net worth in 2023 is $80 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus, was born on October 11, 1992 in Manhattan, New York. She attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and Technology. In order to make ends meet, Cardi B started working as early as her teenage years by getting a job at an Amish supermarket. However, she was eventually fired which led her to become a dancer for Club Lust in Brooklyn. After graduating high school, Cardi B would enroll at Borough of Manhattan Community College. However, she eventually left college in order to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

In 2013, Cardi B first started posting viral content on Instagram and Vine to become an influencer. Two years later, she was casted in reality television series Love and Hip Hop: New York. Around this time, Cardi started to release her mixtapes volume one and two of Gangsta B***h Music which led to her signing with Atlantic Records. Atlantic Records were confident in her talent, signing Cardi B to a multimillion-dollar deal in 2017.

In 2017, Cardi B dropped her debut single called Bodak Yellow, which proved to be an instant hit. Bodak Yellow would top the Billboard Hot 100, making Cardi B just the second female rapper to top the charts with a solo song after Lauryn Hill accomplished the feat in 1988.

Furthermore, Bodak Yellow would be certified Diamond by the RIAA to make Cardi B the first solo female rapper to achieve the feat with only one single. Bodak Yellow also racked up the awards, earning Cardi B a BET Award for Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Rap Song, an American Music Award nomination, and two nominations at the Grammy Awards.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Headlined by Bodak Yellow, Cardi B released her debut studio album in 2018 called Invasion of Privacy. Invasion of Privacy would become the first album in history to have all of its tracks to be at least certified Platinum. Furthermore, the album would go on to sell over 3.3 million copies around the world. Moreover, Cardi B’s debut studio album would also earn her first Grammy Award victory for Best Rap Album. Invasion of Privacy also won Best Album of the Year at the BET Awards.

While Cardi B has earned a lot from a hit debut single and a record-breaking debut studio album, she also earns big money from concerts. According to sources, the Grammy Award winner potentially makes two million dollars for her shows.

Apart from a successful rapping career, Cardi B has also tried her hand in acting. She appeared in TV series such as Being Mary Jane, Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored, Kocktails with Khloe, Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne, and Baby Shark’s Big Show!.

In 2019, Cardi B made her cinematic debut in the film called Hustlers. Furthermore, she also took up the role of Leysa in the action flick F9: The Fast Saga. Here, she acted alongside established stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, John Cena, and many more. As an actress, Cardi B is penciled to appear in future films such as Assisted Living. She is also set to reprise her role as Leysa in the upcoming action film Fast X.

Given Cardi B’s accomplishments as a rapper, it’s not a surprise that major brands have decided to partner with her. In the past, she has worked with Romantic Depot, MAC Cosmetics, Gypsy Sport, Reebok, Pepsi, Marc Jacobs, Rap Snacks, Balenciaga, and Fashion Nova.

Although her rapping career has already earned Cardi B millions, that hasn’t stopped her from making waves at an executive position of lifestyle and entertainment magazine Playboy. In 2021, Cardi B was named as the magazine’s first ever creative director. As the creative director of Playboy, Cardi B didn’t disappoint. Based on reports from 2021 to 2022, Playboy’s first-ever creative director played an instrumental role in increasing the firm’s sales by a whopping 125%.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Cardi B’s net worth in 2023?