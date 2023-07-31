The recent trend of throwing objects at performers has made its way to Carbi B shows. An audience member at a recent show threw a drink at the rapper, but she didn't let that sin go unpunished.

A fan threw a drink at Cardi B, who was sporting a bright orange dress, during a show in Las Vegas as she performed. Video footage from USA Today shows the drink gets thrown at Cardi B, who threw a microphone back in retaliation. A security guard can then be seen stepping in as the rapper watched from the stage.

The trend of throwing objects at performers is one of the worst trends to begin in recent memory. While throwing a microphone at someone should never be justified, having a drink thrown on you clearly irked Cardi B and any other performer just trying to do their job.

Cardi B is one of the biggest rappers in the world. She has released one studio album to date, 2018's Invasion of Privacy, but also has a number of mixtapes, singles, and appearances on other songs under her belt. Despite having just one album, Cardi B has managed to keep herself relevant with singles such as “Up” ahead of the release of her second studio album.

In addition to her music work, Cardi B has acted in a couple of films as well. She played Diamond in the film Hustlers in 2019 which also starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and fellow rapper Lizzo. She also appeared in F9 as Leysa — a friend of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel).