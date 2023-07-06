Drake, while on his It's All a Blur Tour, unintentionally joined in on a dangerous Bebe Rexha concert-throwing trend. Much like Rexha's cell phone attack, a cell phone hit the rapper in the wrist mid performance. Thankfully, he wasn't injured, per TMZ.

On Wednesday night in Chicago, Drake graced the audience with his own rendition of Ginuwine's “So Anxious.” But before he could finish the song, a cell phone was thrown from the audience. It hit his left wrist, which thankfully didn't injure him, but he watched it land on the ground.

Although many fans were confused about what had gone down, Drake continued to perform So Anxious.

Social media is to blame for the rise of the potentially dangerous concert-throwing trend. For Bebe Rexha, she's still healing from her injuries when a phone hit her in the face last month,

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In New York City, Rexha continued her tour called the Best F'n Night of My Life. There, someone in the crowd threw their phone, hitting her in the face. She crumpled to the ground in pain and was immediately given assistance. The Meant To Be singer was escorted from the stage to receive medical attention.

Rexha received three stitches to close her wound. As for her attacker, New York Police Department officers located and arrested the alleged culprit, Nicolas Malvagna. The assault charged was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon

As Jason Derulo said, “it's not a moment,” and you're “disrespecting the artist as well” when you do that. Stop throwing things at people, in other words.