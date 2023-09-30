With an Arizona Cardinals Week 4 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals are projected to be heavy underdogs. Ahead of the Cardinals-49ers divisional showdown, we'll be making our Cardinals Week 4 predictions.

The NFL may have believed the Cardinals would be the leading team in the race for Caleb Williams before the season, but Arizona has quietly proven everyone wrong. Arizona has played competitively in all three games so far, blowing leads to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants in Weeks 1 and 2. They finally put it all together in Week 3 when they upset the Dallas Cowboys 28-16. Despite quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL, the Cardinals have played well with Joshua Dobbs under center. They likely won't be making the playoffs by the end of the season, but they've shown they will be a tough “out” for any team on the schedule.

However, the Cardinals will face their biggest challenge of the year so far going up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL to many as they've raced to a 3-0 record. Their offense has scored 30 points in every game while their defense has stifled opponents week after week. The 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in the league and been to two consecutive NFC Championship Games. The Cardinals have shown that they're better than they were given credit for, but after Arizona beat Dallas, it's unlikely that the 49ers will get caught sleeping at the wheel like the Cowboys did.

If the Cardinals manage to get this win, they'll truly shock the NFL after beating two of the league's top teams. The Cardinals will also move to an impressive 2-2 and prove they can beat anyone. With that in mind, let's move on to our Cardinals Week 4 predictions.

3. The Cardinals run for 100 yards (subheading H2, Bolded)

A huge part of the Cardinals surprising win over the Cowboys was their electric run game. The Cardinals combined for 222 rushing yards as James Conner led the backfield with 14 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Dobbs added 55 yards while Rondale Moore contributed 54 yards to the total.

Reaching 100 yards as a team won't be easy versus the 49ers. The 49ers have one of the stiffest defensive lines and run defenses in the league. They have not allowed a single to team to run for 100 yards all season, limiting their three opponents to an average of 53 yards on the ground. The 49ers have also not allowed an 100-yard rusher since October of 2021! In two games versus the 49ers stout run D last year, the team averaged 64 yards.

By no means will surpassing the 100 yard be a piece of cake, but the Cardinals can do it with the combined yards of Conner, Dobbs, and Moore.

2. LB Zaven Collins puts up 3 sacks

Linebacker Zaven Collins looks like he's on the verge of a breakout year. The former 16th overall pick out of Tulsa in 2021 has not stood out during his first two seasons in the NFL compared to other members of his draft class such as Patrick Surtain II and Micah Parsons.

However, it's hard to ignore the impact Collins has made through three games. After only putting up two sacks the first two years of his career, Collins already has 1.5 on the year, including a big one against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Even when they don't show up on the stat sheet, Collins has been all over the field making plays.

Collins just eclipsed three career sacks last week, which makes predicting he'll get three in one game bold. Though the 49ers offensive line isn't bad, they're not always great. After all, TJ Watt got three sacks against them in Week 1. Collins is far from Watt of course, but he has a good chance at reaching 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy if he continues to play with the fire he has the past few weeks.

1. WR Michael Wilson records his first 100-yard receiving game

A Cardinals rookie has surprisingly emerged as the top receiver for the team the past couple weeks. Michael Wilson, Arizona's third-round pick out of Stanford, has put 142 receiving yards the past two weeks as his role in the offense continues to grow. He even had a 69-yard catch and run last week in the win over Dallas.

Though Wilson may not be on the best team, he is fortunate to be on a Cardinals squad which doesn't have a lot of competition at the receiver position, thus providing him with more opportunities. Now that the Cardinals have seen more of what the rookie WR can do, expect Dobbs to target Wilson more and get him enough yards to eclipse 100 for the first time in his young career.