The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled in Week 4 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and the 49ers will look to remain undefeated and win in convincing fashion in one of the biggest mismatches of the season. Ahead of the 49ers-Cardinals game, we'll be making our 49ers Week 4 predictions.

The 49ers head into the Week 4 game a perfect 3-0, averaging 30 points a game and looking like a potential Super Bowl contender with Brock Purdy dealing at quarterback. Aside from being tested in Week 2 by the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers have easily defeated their opponents this season and look to do the same against the Cardinals, who are coming off a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys last week for their first win of the season.

The 49ers will enter this game with some question marks at receiver, as Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel could both potentially miss this game. Still, the 49ers have enough talent on both sides of the ball to confidently make these three bold 49ers predictions come true ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Christian McCaffrey scores two touchdowns

With the 49ers passing game a little banged up, the team will happily lean on the run against a Cardinals defense allowing 4.6 yards a carry this season. While the 49ers will mix in Elijah Mitchell more than usual in order to keep McCaffrey fresh in a game they should easily win, McCaffrey will still punch the ball in around the goalline twice to bring his season rushing touchdown total to five.

McCaffrey is the league's leading rusher going into this game, and he'll retain that status with close to 100 yards on the ground and his two scores. The 49ers will control the clock and trust their defense in this one, leaning on McCaffrey to handle most of the work with the receiving corps on the mend.

The Cardinals have done a good job containing CMC in the past, but that ends in this Week 4 matchup.

2. The 49ers defense gets a pick-six

The 49ers boast one of the best defenses in the league, and the Cardinals are going to be playing from behind right from the start. Josh Dobbs has been pretty impressive as a starter for the Cards, especially given the circumstances in Arizona, but he'll make a mistake early in this one and the 49ers defense will take it back to the house for six.

Dobbs has no interceptions through his first three games, but the 49ers defense is a different animal than what he's faced so far, and he won't have the luxury of playing with a lead in this one.

With Nick Bosa and the 49ers pass defense pinning their ears back in this one, Dobbs is a good bet to make a critical error that leads to points for San Francisco's elite defensive unit.

1. Brock Purdy remains perfect and doesn't throw an interception

Brock Purdy has never lost as a starter and has a perfect 8-0 record in his young career, and he'll improve that to 9-0 in Week 4 against the Cardinals. He'll also keep his streak of not throwing an interception this season alive, as the 49ers will lean on their running game and McCaffrey as opposed to airing it out all over the field.

Purdy will show once again why he's the real deal and one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the NFL right now by guiding the 49ers to yet another win while playing mistake-free football for Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers won't get caught looking ahead to a Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and instead will take care of business at home against a Cardinals team that has shown much more fight than anticipated so far this season.