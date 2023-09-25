The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season fully confident they can take care of business in Glendale against the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals. It turned out to be a vastly different experience for Dak Prescott and company, though, as they got handed a humble pie by the Cards, who came out on top with a 28-16 upset victory.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters, including Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, and revealed the nature of the message he delivered to his men amid the brutal setback at the hands of Arizona.

Mike McCarthy on his message to the team after the loss: “Honest and real. I address the game and my thoughts on the game and the reality of where we are. We are two and one. We’re going to fully expect to win every week. Obviously we’re disappointed.”

Prescott passed for 249 yards and a touchdown with a pick thrown on 25-for-40 completions against the Cardinals, while Tony Pollard rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries.

The Cowboys allowed just 10 total points in their first two games of the season while scoring 70 points. That kind of success gave Dallas an elevated confidence. While it was shocking for them to see themselves fall short against a Kyler Murray-less Cardinals, the Cowboys can look at it as an early reality check for them. It's not always going to be smooth sailing in the NFL, though, as McCarthy mentioned, the Cowboys expect to be back in their top form in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.