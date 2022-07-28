St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is playing his swan song across Major League Baseball in 2022. And he is making history in the process.

The 42-year-old recorded his 2110th career hit on Wednesday night. This draws him into a tie with baseball legend Rogers Hornsby for fourth all-time in Cardinals history.

The Cardinals legend has three hits in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He singled in the second inning, the only hit of the inning for St. Louis.

He followed that up with a double to right field. The 42-year-old got greedy on the base paths, however, and was thrown out trying to score on a Brendan Donovan single.

Pujols came up to bat in the top of the fifth with the Cardinals leading 3-1. He launched a ball 439 feet to left-center field, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 6-1.

The 11-time All-Star is in his first, and last, season back with the Cardinals after 10 seasons away. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2011 season. And the 42-year-old played with the Halos until he was released last season. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his release.

Pujols began his big league career in 2001, bursting onto the scene as a National League All-Star. He’d go on to earn nine All-Star selections, three National League MVPs, and two World Series rings before departing.

Hornsby was one of the first superstars in Cardinals’ history. He broke into the Major Leagues in 1915, playing in 18 games as a 19-year-old. He’d go on to win a National League MVP in 1925, and win a World Series ring in 1926.