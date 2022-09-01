Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols

Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his chase of 700 home runs. Of course, A-Rod finished his career with 696 homers, and Pujols is just behind him with 694, hoping to reach the coveted 700 mark before he calls it a career at the end of the regular season.

You tell me … should I make a comeback? 😂🤔 #RaceTo700 pic.twitter.com/0GTfApOjGR — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) September 1, 2022

“My main man, Albert Pujols. You’re two home runs shy of tying me for 696 home runs. You see me rocking my pinstripes, and now that #13 is available back with the Yankees, I may have to make a little comeback, and race you to 700. What do you say?” said Rodriguez while smoking a cigar in a pinstripe suit on his balcony.

Pujols is in his age 42 season and has surprised fans across the league with the power he’s still displaying in Year 22. He’s launched 15 homers this season across 81 games, including 9 homers in 28 games during the second half of the season. With 31 games left in the regular season, Pujols would need to keep up his torrid pace, or close to it, to reach 700 by season’s end.

As for Rodriguez, he would only need four homers to reach 700. Obviously, he won’t be returning to the Yankees at the age of 47, but it would certainly be a spectacle for him to get back into the batter’s box in the Bronx.

While it’s obviously unrealistic, the idea of Rodriguez and Pujols battling it out to reach 700 home runs would be incredibly entertaining. Only three players in MLB history have hit more than 700 home runs; Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714). Alex Rodriguez is fourth on the all-time home run list, while Albert Pujols is in fifth.