The Arizona Cardinals lost 36-30 in overtime to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Despite a defensive stop on the first possession, Arizona could not move the ball on offense. They gave the ball back to Carolina and Chuba Hubbard made them pay. The Cardinals were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

“Cardinals are officially eliminated from the playoffs with a 36-30 OT loss in Carolina,” Darren Urban of azcardinals.com posted on social media.

Expand Tweet

The Panthers won the coin toss but punted the ball without getting a first down. Kyler Murray and the offense took over and picked up a first down but went backward after that. Bryce Young got the ball back and Chuba Hubbard finished off the game. It is the fourth win of the season for the Panthers and the eighth loss for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals were only in the playoff conversation because of the mediocrity of the NFC West. The 49ers were also eliminated on Sunday while the Rams and Seahawks battle it out for the division title. There are plenty of positives to take away from this season for Arizona but they need to improve for next season.

Where can the Cardinals improve? And is the NFC West up for grabs next season?

The Cardinals need defensive reinforcements this offseason

The Cardinals have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and took Marvin Harrison Jr in the first round last year. With James Connor running the ball and Trey McBride at tight end, they have the offensive weapons. After giving up 36 points to a lowly Panthers team, their needs are obvious.

The Cardinals' defense has been a great story this year despite their lack of stars. A band of little-known players helped secure four straight wins in the middle of the season. Without great defensive performances against the Chargers and Dolphins, they never would have been in playoff contention.

With eyes on the offseason, the Cardinals should focus on defensive free agents. Cornerbacks DJ Reed and Carlton Davis should be their top targets. Someone to cover the great receivers in the NFC West like DK Metcalf and Puka Nakua is important to their playoff chances.

Edge rushers Matthew Judon and Haason Reddick will also be free agents. The Cardinals drafted Reddick but after his rough season with the Jets, his market has likely dried up. Wherever the Cardinals decide to add on their defense, it will help after this rough season.