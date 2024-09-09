The New York Jets will be without Haason Reddick on Monday Night Football, just like they've been without him for the entire offseason. Reddick is still looking for a new contract, and neither he nor the Jets have come to an agreement, and it's uncertain if they're even close. The edge rusher has already lost out on millions of dollars not reporting to training camp and preseason, and it looks like he's on the verge of missing out on more money after the Jets' opener against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jets hold-out edge rusher Haason Reddick will forfeit a game of check of nearly $800,000 for missing tonight’s regular-season opener vs. the 49ers, and an additional nearly $800,000 for each game he subsequently misses,” Schefter tweeted. “This is on top of more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines that he already has accumulated.”

When asked about Reddick, head coach Robert Saleh says that when he does report to the team, he'll greatly welcome him with no hard feelings. Before the opener, Saleh also said that it would be fair to say that Reddick wouldn't play against the 49ers.

“I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms,” Saleh said. “We're going to love him up and he's going to be a part of this football team and he's going to help us win a lot of football games. He's gotta sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business.”

Haason Reddick has still not reported to the Jets

Haason Reddick and the New York Jets don't seem to be close to agreeing to a new contract, and the edge rusher seems to be willing to continue his holdout until he gets the money he wants, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“While I’m told there has been communication between the player’s agency and the team, it’s considered a long shot for the team to have Reddick on Monday night against the 49ers, and it’s unclear if he’ll show up after that either,” Russini said. “This past week, Reddick drove from his home in Camden, N.J. to Jersey City, in rush-hour traffic, to attend a charity event that was 35 minutes from the Jets facility. He didn’t swing by Florham Park.

“I was told that Reddick is operating with the ‘mindset that he will die on this sword.'”

There's no doubt that when Reddick hits the field, he'll be a major contributor to a Jets' defense that is already known as a good group. In his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named to one All-Pro second team. In 2022 he recorded 16 sacks, and last season he recorded 11 sacks.