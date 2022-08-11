REPORT: Cardinals eyeing controversial former first-rounder after getting cut by Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals’ preparations for the upcoming season are now in full swing. They have yet to finalize their roster, though, and at this point, there are still a few slots that require filling. One candidate that has emerged as a potential late addition for the Cardinals is controversial 2019 first-round pick Deandre Baker.

The Cardinals are in the market for a new cornerback and it looks like Baker is now in the running. The last time we saw the 24-year-old in the field was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Baker played eight games for K.C., including one start. The Chiefs, however, opted against giving him a new deal for the upcoming season, which now makes Baker a free agent.

Baker’s once-promising career was mired with controversy when he was arrested in 2020 for robbery charges. The former Georgia standout supposedly held up four men at gunpoint during a barbecue in Fort Lauderdale. The charges were later dropped after Baker’s accusers were arrested for extortion. Apparently, they were trying to have Baker pay them off to change their story against him. The Cardinals are well aware of this case, no doubt.

Despite the fact that Baker has been cleared of the robbery charges, the narrative has unfortunately stuck with him. He will now be looking for another chance as he looks to take the next step in his NFL career. Baker is hoping that this chance comes from the Cardinals.

Reports also suggest that Arizona has also worked out linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.