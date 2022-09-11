Cardinals get mixed bag on Zach Ertz, JJ Watt Week 1 injury updates vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2022 season with a chip on their shoulders. After a historic start to their season, they collapsed in the second half of the year, eventually losing in the Wild Card round. They’re looking to bounce back this year, but they have to deal with an injury to both Zach Ertz and JJ Watt.

Zach Ertz was acquired by the Cardinals in the middle of the 2022 season to bolster their offense. Prior to the start of their game against the Chiefs, Ertz was listed as questionable to play. However, according to recent reports, the legendary tight end will play for the Cardinals in Week 1. (via Adam Schefter)

Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is likely to play vs. the Chiefs barring any pregame setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

On the other hand, JJ Watt is no stranger to dealing with an injury. The All-Pro edge rusher has dealt with many injuries over the course of his career. Similar to Ertz, Watt was listed as questionable for the Cardinals’ Week 1 Game. However… out of an abundance of caution, Arizona is electing to sit their star DE.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Chiefs, per source. Cardinals want to be safe and smart with 16 games ahead. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

The Cardinals found themselves in the headlines multiple times during the offseason. The most notable development for them is the absence of DeAndre Hopkins due to a PED suspension. The multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will miss six games due to this suspension. That is likely one of the reasons why Ertz will play in Week 1.

Ultimately, the goal for the Cardinals remain the same: win the Super Bowl. Because of that, they will likely take the necessary precautions to protect JJ Watt from further injury.