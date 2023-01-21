The Arizona Cardinals could be experiencing quite a bit of turnover after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign. They have already moved on from their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and general manager, Steve Keim, and while they have already hired Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, the team’s head coaching search is still underway. One potential target who has recently emerged for the job is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

After flaming out as a head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn latched on with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator. After playing a huge role in the creation of the “Legion of Boom” while acting as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Quinn has rebuilt Dallas’ defense in similar fashion. And now, the Cardinals may be locking in on him as their next potential head coaching option for the 2023 season and beyond.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Cardinals requested an interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, per source. No interview is scheduled with Arizona as of now. Quinn interviewed virtually Friday with the Colts and in-person with the Broncos, who have him high on their list.”

As noted here, Quinn has drawn a lot of interest throughout the league this offseason, and it looks like the Cardinals are set to join in on the fun. There will be some serious competition for Quinn, and they may be behind the eight ball a bit considering he has already interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. But with the Cardinals looking to revamp their defense, don’t be surprised if they end up becoming an aggressive suitor for Quinn over the next few days.