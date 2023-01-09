By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After finishing 4-13 in the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury.

This comes after he signed a five-year contract extension with the team back in March. The organization expected to have him through the 2027 season. However, the team had its worst record under Kingsbury in 2022, failing to reach the playoffs once again.

In four years with Kingsbury, Arizona went 28-37-1 and made the playoffs only once. The Cardinals would end up losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round last season.

Even prior to his firing, many names were already linked to the Cardinals due to their disappointing 2022 campaign. From Super Bowl winners to college coaches, they could bring a new identity to the team right away with their experience. With that being said, here are the three best head coaching candidates for the Arizona Cardinals after they fired Kliff Kingsbury.

Sean Payton

Perhaps the biggest name on this list is Sean Payton. The winningest coach in Saints history (161-97 including playoffs), he stepped down as a head coach for New Orleans after 16 years following the retirement of Drew Brees.

The highlight of his years with the franchise was winning the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. This was the first and only Super Bowl appearance by the team in franchise history. In that campaign, the Saints defeated Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Peyton Manning in the playoffs.

The only problem with Payton is that he is still technically under contract with the Saints. This means that any organization that wants his services needs to make a trade with New Orleans. Not only that, but he might require a large contract to return to the NFL.

Still, if the Cardinals want to revive its team, a winning coach such as Payton might be the solution. As a former quarterback coach, he could also help in Kyler Murray’s development.

Jim Harbaugh

Another head coach who is under contract and is an intriguing option is Jim Harbaugh. He is coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances with the Michigan Wolverines and has been in rumors that he will soon return to the NFL.

With the San Francisco 49ers, he led the team to two NFC West titles and NFC Championship Game appearances three years in a row. Most notably, the Niners made it to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh has a 44-19-1 record as an NFL head coach and 74-25 as a Wolverine (just 1-6 in bowls). Those records alone should attract many suitors in the league. Other teams such as the Denver Broncos are reportedly bringing him to an interview for their opening.

What could help the Cardinals is that Harbaugh spent a big part of his life in California. He played high school football there, played for the San Diego Chargers and coached multiple teams in the state prior to Michigan. Going to Arizona would bring him closer to where he lived for a long time, so it might attract him more than other organizations.

Vance Joseph

While the Cardinals should certainly scout the market to find a potential replacement for Kingsbury, the answer might be closer than expected. Sports Illustrated recently referred to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as the “lead candidate” for the position. Additionally, NFL.com listed him as a “highly respected” figure in the organization.

Expect #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph to get a long look for HC in Arizona, source said. He's very respected in the building. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

This would not be Joseph’s first stint as a head coach. In two seasons with the Denver Broncos, the team went 11-21 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, Joseph made history as he became just the second African American to coach the Broncos and the first on a permanent basis. Last season, Joseph was also interviewed for the position with the Miami Dolphins, showing how he is respected around the league.

Joseph joined the Cardinals in 2019 after his stint in Denver. In his four seasons in Arizona, the team’s defense actually regressed. In 2022, the Cardinals had the second-worst scoring defense in the league. It is worth noting that Arizona had multiple injuries throughout the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Most notably, five-time Pro Bowler safety Budda Baker finished the year on injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury.

Still, since he has been part of the organization for a long time, Joseph might be an easier yet more effective option for the Cardinals. He would not need much time to adapt because he is already familiar with the players and the system they have been using. Also, he is likely a cheaper option than bigger names such as Payton and Harbaugh.