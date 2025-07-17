The Tampa Bay Rays are in the midst of a contentious playoff race in the American League. But during the All-Star Break, news broke that could change the organization forever. Jacksonville-based developer Patrick Zalupski is set to buy the team for $1.7 billion in September. That led The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal to ponder a big free agency addition for the Rays, namely Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

“The thought might not be as preposterous as it sounds, depending upon how much Zalupski is willing to spend on players after plunking $1.7 billion or so for the team. Tucker, 28, is a native of Tampa,” Rosenthal wrote.

He continued, citing a potential change in their current cap sheet, “The Rays are a good bet to escape the final eight years of Wander Franco’s 11-year, $181 million contract if Franco is unable to leave the Dominican Republic after being found guilty in that country of sexual abuse of a minor.”

The Rays have been notorious for not spending in free agency under owner Stuart Steinberg. But they have put out offers, including a $300 million bid for Aaron Judge in 2022. That would be a similar price tag to the one Tucker is set to command this winter.

Despite recent playoff success, the Rays have not cashed in on any free-agent bids. That is what sent them to extend Wander Franco before he hit arbitration. No one could've seen what came next, and they could get out of the deal because of Franco's legal issues.

The Rays could add Tucker to their outfield and contend for the AL East title next year. With their incredible development history, they would be able to add young stars around Tucker to make them legit title contenders. Could a new owner in Tampa Bay pull off the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason?

