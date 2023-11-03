The Cardinals offense takes a hit heading into Week 9 amid the possibility of Kyler Murray returning as starting quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals are closely monitoring Kyler Murray, as there's a chance he will return from injury in Week 9. Albeit, it's not set in stone as of yet.

If he does play, however, he'll be without one of the Cardinals' more efficient weapons in previous weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. As it turns out, running back Emari Demercado is ruled out.

“Cardinals are listing RB Emari Demercado as out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and QB Kyler Murray as questionable.”

Demercado took over as the starting running back when James Conner was sent to IR with a knee injury back in Week 6. Since then, the rookie running back has totaled 195 yards and a touchdown in his two starts.

The Cardinals will turn to Keontay Ingram and possibly Tony Jones with Demercado out. Additionally, Kyler Murray's questionable status means backup quarterback Clayton Tune could make his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns.

Arizona is currently 1-7 on the season and look like they're well on their way for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Then again, we're just at the midway point of the season and anything can happen.

The last time we saw Murray hit the field was around this time last year. He's been relatively efficient throughout his career. However, many have questioned his work ethic off of the field. It'll be interesting to see how he bounces back from his knee injury considering Murray uses his legs often.

Make sure to tune into the Cardinals Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.