Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the decision of who will start Sunday's game between Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said to the media Friday that the team hasn't decided yet who the starting quarterback will be this Sunday between Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune against the Cleveland Browns. He did say however that they'll decide on the plane today to Cleveland or tomorrow according to the NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Gannon also made it a point to say that both quarterbacks in Murray and Tune had good weeks of practice leading up to their matchup against a tough Browns defense. The Cardinals had started Joshua Dobbs up until this week when they traded him to the Minnesota Vikings.

Murray tore his ACL late last year, but was just recently taken off the injured list and back to practicing fully, but even though he's been the starter for the Cardinals the past several years, he's not guaranteed the starting job just yet. Tune is a rookie who was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft, coming out of the University of Houston, and has been healthy all season.

The Cardinals are hoping either one of the quarterbacks can give the team some life as they currently have the worst record in the NFL at 1-7. The story between Murray and Arizona has been murky as there was speculation that if the team gets the No. 1 pick, they would be expected to take their quarterback of the future in USC's Caleb Williams.

Whether that happens or not, Murray and Tune have one focus and it's to beat the Browns this Sunday. The Cardinals will be on the road, where they have yet to win a game.