Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appears to be nearing a return following a recent development on the injury report.

The Arizona Cardinals are heavily anticipating the imminent return of star quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona recently seemed to have acknowledged how close Murray is to returning by trading away Joshua Dobbs–who had been their starting quarterback for all games of the 2023 season so far–to the Minnesota Vikings, presumably as a replacement for Kirk Cousins, who recently suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season.

Now, Cardinals fans have gotten an optimistic update regarding Murray as it pertains to his status for Arizona's upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. Recently, it was unearthed that Murray was removed from the injured list heading into the matchup on the Cardinals' official injury report. However, it should be noted that Murray is still on the active/physically unable to return (PUP) list, which he would have to be activated from in order to play against the Browns.

Murray has yet to play in a game this season as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered toward the end of the 2022 campaign. Joshua Dobbs had some solid moments during his time at the helm for the Cardinals, including most notably a great performance in a shocking victory over the Dallas Cowboys. However, Dobbs was always looked at more as a fill-in for Kyler Murray than a long-term option at quarterback for Arizona, leading to the team's decision to part ways with him earlier this week.

The Browns and Cardinals are scheduled to kick things off on November 5 at 1:00 PM ET from Cleveland.