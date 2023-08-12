The Arizona Cardinals often had plenty of divisional battles against former Seattle Seahawks- and current Denver Broncos quarterback- Russell Wilson during his 10 years in the NFC West. The Cardinals had to be thinking about those years, as their social media team absolutely roasted Wilson after their preseason win over the Broncos. Here it is in all its glory.

Amazing. While very petty, this is next-level trolling by the Cardinals, who poked fun at, not one, but two viral moments involving Wilson and the Broncos.

For those who may need a refresher, Wilson told reporters last year that he had done high-knee exercises and rehabbed his injured hamstring while his Broncos teammates slept soundly on the plane flight to London last October.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Both fans and pundits had a field day with Wilson's plane antics, which were just the latest example of less-than-ideal publicity for the Broncos QB amid an abysmal 2022 season.

Fast forward to this offseason, and Wilson, who has shed a good amount of weight heading into the 2023 season, posted a workout video of himself doing some unique exercises.

The Cardinals, clearly feeling themselves after the preseason win over the Broncos, trolled Wilson by placing a clip of the star QB from the workout video on a plane.

The Cardinals' social media team deserves a raise. As for Wilson and the Broncos, they'll have to hope that the Sean Payton hire results in the team doing a complete 180 in the standings in 2023, otherwise, they'll be a consistent target of other teams' trolling.