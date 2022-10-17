Well, that was quick. Less than 24 hours after being ejected by his coach, Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The former Carolina Panthers WR will hopefully bolster an Arizona wide receiver group that has been underwhelming to start the season. (via Ian Rapoport)

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Robbie Anderson made headlines last week after he was seemingly ejected by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks during their game. Many quickly speculated that the wide receiver would be traded shortly after this incident happened. However, no one expected any team, let alone the Cardinals, to swoop in this quickly.

It’s important to note, though, that the Cardinals are lacking in wide receiver depth ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Saints. Prized acquisition Hollywood Brown remains on the sidelines after suffering an injury earlier this year. De’Andre Hopkins will be returning in Week 7, but who knows how good he’ll be with his rust.

The Cardinals have looked absolutely abysmal to start the year. Their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks saw the offense put up just nine points for the entire game. Their offensive struggles and multiple injuries have forced their hand, swinging for Robbie Anderson. Will this move pay off for them immediately?