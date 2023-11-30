The Arizona Cardinals granted tight end Zach Ertz his release so he could sign with a contender, and the news was reported by JJ Watt.

It is an understandable move for Ertz, who is in the later stages of his career and could still be a reliable tight end for a contending team. His former team, the Philadelphia Eagles stick out mainly because of the injury to Dallas Goedert. The Eagles could very well be a landing spot, and it is the place that Ertz won his first Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see how fast things go with Ertz's decision.

It is also interesting to see Ertz's former teammate in JJ Watt reporting the news. He threw a couple of friendly jabs at Adam Schefter of ESPN in the process. Watt has been present on social media since his retirement at the end of last season, and now he is getting into the news breaking game a little bit.

For the Cardinals, it is about the future. They have a 2-10 record on the season, and could very well end up with a top two pick. Then, they have to make a decision on Kyler Murray.

For Ertz, it is about winning now. He is 33 years old, so this move is a chance for him to go to a team with a chance at a Super Bowl this season.