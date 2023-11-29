Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will get some help up front with the return of veteran lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray can get himself out of a lot of sticky situations, but he needs some more help on the offensive line. Luckily for him, that help appears to be on the way soon, as Elijah Wilkinson had his practice window opened up and is off the Injured Reserve list, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

The Cardinals will open the practice window today for OL Elijah Wilkinson, who went on IR on Oct. 28 with a neck injury, coach Jonathan Gannon said. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 29, 2023

Elijah Wilkinson hasn't played for the Cardinals since a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a neck injury. After spending weeks on the injured reserve list, Wilkinson's 21-day practice window has been opened, making him available to return as soon as this week.

Elijah Willkinson to provide depth for Arizona's offensive line

While Wilkinson's Week 13 status is still unknown, it's a great sign for Arizona's offensive line and Kyler Murray that he'll be on his way back to the field soon. Wilkinson has bounced around the league prior to landing in Arizona this year, having played four years with the Denver Broncos, one year with the Chicago Bears and one year with the Atlanta Falcons before coming to Arizona this offseason.

Wilkinson was struggling before he got hurt, as he ranked 76th out of an eligible 78 guards according to Pro Football Focus's player grades. It's unclear whether Wilkinson will return as a starter or as a depth piece, as Arizona has rotated multiple other guards into his starting spot next to Will Hernandez as the opposite guard.

Either way, getting Wilkinson back on the practice field should help Arizona make the decision and provide added depth to a line that needs to protect Kyler Murray, who is still shaking off some of the rust from his ACL injury last season.