Cardinals RB room in absolute shambles with James Conner injury

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with myriad injuries at the running back position ahead of Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, prompting the team to make a couple of roster moves in order to shore up the position. Per Ian Rapoport, starting RB James Conner is dealing with a ribs injury, while third-stringer Darrel Williams sustained a sprained knee and has already been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt. The Cardinals also placed fourth-string RB Jonathan Ward on IR, leaving them shallow at the position with Eno Benjamin as the only healthy RB.

On the #AZCardinals RB situation: James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, status will be clearer later in the week. Darrel Williams sprained his knee and is out this week. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) to IR, per @TomPelissero. AZ signed Corey Clement & Ty’Son Williams to the PS. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

The Cardinals are hoping that Conner will be good to go come Sunday, but they don’t expect to have a clear outlook on his status until some point later on in the week. As a precautionary move, the Cardinals signed former Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement and ex-Baltimore Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams to the practice squad.

Neither Clement nor Williams has featured in a game during the 2022 NFL season, but with the Cardinals suffering in terms of depth, they could look to elevate one of them if Conner isn’t able to go. It’s also worth noting that Kyler Murray could potentially be utilized more in the running game if Conner is unavailable, though that remains to be seen.

If Conner can’t go, it’ll likely be Benjamin taking the bulk of the workload for the Cardinals. Across five games this year, Conner has only found the end zone one time. He scored 15 touchdowns in 2021, but hasn’t had the same success deep in opposing territory in 2022. In all, Conner has 54 carries for 200 yards and just the one TD. He’s failed to record more than 55 yards in a single game this season.