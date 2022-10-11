2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot.

As always, all players listed below are rostered at or below the 50 percent rostership mark, making it highly likely that you will be able to pick up one of these players to help improve your roster. With season-ending injuries taking out a few big pieces, mining your waiver wire is going to be very important – and scooping up that value now is even more important.

Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. George Pickens – WR

50.8% Rostered

Pittsburgh Steelers

While Kenny Pickett’s first career start never got off the ground, he has continued to rely on fellow rookie George Pickens in the passing game. Third on the team in targets (8) in a 35-point loss could lend itself to playing from behind, but this marks the second consecutive week that Pickett has looked the way of Pickens often.

As the rookie gets his feet under him in the offense, look for Pickens to continue to establish his role in the offense, something that can turn into WR2/3 numbers as the season progresses and Pickett learns more of the offense.

9. Alec Pierce – WR

8.6% Rostered

Indianapolis Colts

The opposite of a barn burner is the best way to describe Indianapolis’ Thursday Night Football victory over the hapless Denver Broncos. While field goals dominated the game, it was rookie Alec Pierce who led both teams in receptions (8) and yards (81).

His growing target share and relationship with Matt Ryan is the exact trend you need to look for in your waiver wire pickups this week – and with his growing role, do your best to get in on him at the basement before he becomes one of the unheralded gems in this rookie class of wide receivers.

8. Taysom Hill – TE/QB

11.8% Rostered

New Orleans Saints

The curious case of Taysom Hill has once again resurfaced in fantasy football land, and the injuries to Jameis Winston are to thank this time. With Andy Dalton being limited at this point of his NFL career, the onus falls on Hill to help take some of the load, which translates into fantasy gold.

Regardless of if your league still gives Hill QB eligibility or not, he has made a living vulturing rushing work from Alvin Kamara, which he turned into 3 TDs on only 9 carries (122 yards). While his ceiling is very dependent on game script, Hill has positioned himself as the biggest boom/bust option this year, so tread lightly.

7. Josh Reynolds – WR

25.0% Rostered

Detroit Lions

One of the more surprising aspects of the 2022 NFL season is the offensive juggernaut that the Detroit Lions have become, even with D’Andre Swift missing time. Unheralded options, like Josh Reynolds, have been the perfect supporting pieces that have helped make Jared Goff relevant again.

Recording six-plus receptions or one TD in four of his first five games, Reynolds has quietly carved out a solid role in the Detroit offense, one that lends itself to a solid fantasy football floor. As the Lions continue to play in high-scoring games (outside of Sunday’s goose egg), look for Reynolds to keep filling his WR2/3 role, one that has led him to be a top-25 fantasy WR so far.

6. Mike Boone – RB

26.8% Rostered

Denver Broncos

While Melvin Gordon will continue as the lead back after Javonte Williams’ season-ending injury, Mike Boone showed that he can be that backup option that could hold some standalone value, Latavius Murray be damned.

On his 10 total touches, Boone contributed 85 yards (38 rushing) on 7 carries and 3 receptions. While Gordon earned eight more carries, both he and Boone tied for passing-game work with three catches each. As long as the Broncos remain stagnant on offense, look for Boone to hold down an RB3 role.

5. Carson Wentz – QB

47.7% Rostered

Washington Commanders

While comments from Ron Rivera did not exactly provide a sparkling review of Carson Wentz so far this season, the Washington Commanders’ starting QB has produced three games of multiple passing TDs. His turnover numbers certainly hold him back (six fumbles, six interceptions), but with how the Commanders have been playing, there will be plenty of passing opportunities for Wentz.

The big-armed QB could be on a shorter leash as the season progresses, but for right now, Wentz has a top-15 ceiling on a weekly basis. A throwing shoulder injury popped up on the injury report, so keep an eye on that, but on a short week against the Bears, Wentz could be in a good day.

4. Hayden Hurst – TE

25.3% Rostered

Cincinnati Bengals

Three-plus receptions in every week but one has put Hayden Hurst back onto the fantasy football map at TE, a tough position outside of the top five options. In a solid passing offense like that of the Bengals, Hurst looks to have rediscovered his youth.

While the health of Tee Higgins is a huge factor in Hurst’s production, he still has enough of a target share to make him the best TE pickup this week. Even with the Bengals’ offense being a bit rough at times, Hurst has a safe floor and can be trusted most weeks, so add him to your waiver wire pickups for TE depth.

3. Eno Benjamin – RB

6.8% Rostered

Arizona Cardinals

While a major injury looks to have been avoided, James Conner likely will have a lighter workload moving forward as he overcomes his rib injury. With Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward also having suffered injuries Sunday, all eyes shift to Eno Benjamin.

In an expanded role, the backup RB scored his first TD of the year, and his 11 total touches were an encouraging sign that the staff trusts him. Granted, he was the lone remaining healthy RB so they had him or nothing, but Benjamin could be in for a role increase with the rest of the backfield nursing injuries.

If Conner is relegated to the bench or a small role in Week 6, Benjamin could hold flex value against Seattle.

2. Geno Smith – QB

32.5% Rostered

Seattle Seahawks

Speaking of the Seahawks, their offense has been kept afloat by wily veteran Geno Smith, who has done his best to make the team forget about Russell Wilson.

With 25+ attempts in every game this year, Smith has established himself as a top-10 signal caller for fantasy football purposes this season. If you are still trying to find that long-term QB solution, then add Smith to your waiver wire pickups for this week.

The Seahawks have had a surprisingly-strong offensive attack, and Smith has helped keep both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett relevant.

1. Kenneth Walker III – RB

47.5% Rostered

Seattle Seahawks

With oft-injured Rashaad Penny lost for the season with a fractured fibula, all attention is now on Michigan State rookie Kenneth Walker III, as he steps into the starting role. He showed plenty of explosiveness Sunday against the Saints, including ripping off a 69-yard scoring rush for his first career NFL touchdown.

With Walker being a better option in the passing game than Penny was, the rookie should not have any problem ascending into the bell cow role moving forward – focus most of your FAAB budget on Walker if your league operates its waiver wire system that way.

Walker could be the league-winning addition that helps you go from a fringe postseason team to a bonafide league winner, just because of his ceiling and low price that you acquired him for – so do what you can to secure him in your waiver wire pickups this week.