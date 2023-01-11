The NFL will miss watching JJ Watt terrorize offensive linemen and quarterbacks, as the future Hall of Famer had already played his final game. But before he permanently hung his cleats, the Arizona Cardinals surprised him with a farewell video that left him in tears.

In the video, JJ Watt saw and heard his parents, his brothers, his wife, and many other NFL personalities like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys wish him luck in his future after a memorable football-playing career.

JJ Watt will go down as one of the greatest NFL players ever never to win a Super Bowl. In his prime, he was a one-man wrecking crew on the field who was nearly unstoppable. The man you saw above break down while watching a tribute video is the same pass-rushing monster who left numerous quarterbacks and offensive linemen on the verge of crying on the field over the feeling of helplessness in dealing with JJ Watt.

In an NFL career that spanned 12 seasons, JJ Watt managed to collect a total of 114.5 sacks, 449 solo tackles, and 27 forced fumbles. His best days will always be with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the first round (11th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans before Houston released him in 2021 paving for his arrival in Arizona.

In his final NFL game, JJ Watt left one more reminder about his on-field greatness, recording a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss against the San Francisco 49ers.