The Arizona Cardinals gave a surprise update on quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback showed up on the injury report with a knee injury on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray popped up on the practice report with a knee injury — though he's a full participant,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The final part of Rapoport's report is a crucial one. The fact that Murray was still a full participant in practice is a good thing, and potentially a sign that this is more of a precautionary listing than anything else. After all, the NFL is cracking down on the accuracy of their injury reports — see Justin Herbert's situation with the Chargers before Week 1. Murray will have two more chances to practice this week before the team's first division game of the season, so fans will get to see how the injury progresses throughout the week.

Still, nobody wants to see Murray listed with a knee injury in any capacity after his recovery from a torn ACL late in the 2022 season. Murray missed the first half of the 2023 campaign with the injury before returning and playing some good football for the Cardinals. Jonathan Gannon and Arizona need their star quarterback at 100% in order to keep up in a very deep and talented division.

Murray got off to a decent start in 2024, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown on 21-for-31 passing in a close loss on the road against the formidable Buffalo Bills. He also showed off what makes him such a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 57 yards on five carries. Considering his practice time hasn't been limited yet due to this new knee injury, expect Murray to be back out there in full capacity on Sunday.