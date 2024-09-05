The Los Angeles Chargers will begin their Jim Harbaugh era with a Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. As they prepare to take the field at SoFi Stadium, Justin Herbert is on pace to join the rest of the team despite dealing with a plantar fascia injury throughout training camp.

Herbert is not listed on the Chargers' initial injury report for Week 1. The 2021 Pro Bowler said he's feeling 100 percent now, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

“It was just one of those things that I went in; it was getting a little sore, and I talked to [the training staff] about it,” Herbert said, via ESPN. “I think over the past couple weeks of being out, I did my best to pick up as much as I could in meetings, be out there in walk-throughs and do everything I could to not miss a rep. It's definitely tough.”

Justin Herbert not on injury report ahead of Chargers' Week 1 game vs. Raiders

Herbert's troublesome right foot prevented him from learning the ins and outs of the new system and working with new teammates. The Chargers made some major changes on offense, swapping out Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett and Donald Parham for Ladd McConkey, Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst while shuffling its running-back room up with the additions of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Fortunately, Herbert seems to be ready to go for the real games.

The Chargers' injury report as of now is pretty light. The only two players listed are DJ Chark Jr. and Tarheeb Still, who are each dealing with hip injuries. Chark didn’t practice on Wednesday and Still was limited.

The Raiders have some notable players on their injury report, including first-round rookie Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, Tyree Wilson and Robert Spillane. Bowers was limited in practice on Wednesday while the other three were all full participants.

After a five-win season, the Chargers want to get back to contending for the playoffs. They’ll hope that any further injury updates for Justin Herbert don’t threaten to cut into his 2024 season.