The Arizona Cardinals seek big additions to their roster ahead of the 2025 season. New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick could be the player they need on defense.

PFF released an article detailing scenarios all 32 NFL teams can take in improving their rosters in the offseason. For the Cardinals, they view Reddick as a player who can make a big impact for the squad if he departs from the Jets.

“While some teams may be hesitant to bring in Haason Reddick following his lengthy holdout and ineffectiveness in 2024, one team that should leap at the chance of signing the disgruntled edge rusher is the Arizona Cardinals,” they said.

“A reunion with Jonathan Gannon, who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign (90.7 PFF pass-rush grade) in Philadelphia, would be an instant boost to a Cardinals team that ranked 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade (58.5) this past season.”

Adding Haason Reddick could improve Cardinals' chances in 2025

The Arizona Cardinals stands to bring experience to that area of the defense, which Haason Reddick provides in spades.

Reddick is coming off a 2024-25 NFL season where he played in 10 games that included two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, two TFL, a sack, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

It was a down season for the eighth-year player. Reddick requested a trade from the Jets earlier in the campaign, not appearing in the first six games until he and the team agreed to a reworked contract.

Reddick brings accolades that would benefit a Cardinals defense in need of growth. He earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2022 and 2023, leading the NFL in forced fumbles in the former year.

It would also be a reunion for Reddick and Arizona, having picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft. Across 64 appearances, he made 255 tackles, 33 TFL, 20 sacks, 15 pass defections, and nine forced fumbles.