Following two stints as a defensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams, Aubrey Pleasant is in line for the biggest opportunity of his career. The assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, who has also served as a cornerbacks and defensive backs coach with LA, will interview for the defensive coordinator vacancies on both the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pleasant has seven years' worth of experience working for one of the most reputable organizations in the league. He also spent time as an assistant with the Michigan Wolverines, the then-Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions. Now, the former Wisconsin Badgers safety is eying a significant breakthrough. He interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers' DC job a couple weeks back (has since been filled), so it could be just a matter of time before something comes to pass.

Neither the Cardinals nor Browns currently have a concrete quarterback situation, so defense may have to be their calling card for the next couple of years. Arizona could certainly use a boost on that side of the ball after ranking in the bottom-six in both points and yards per game allowed last season. Building a strong identity is crucial for basement-dwelling franchises, and this man has resided in a place that oozes professionalism and competence.

Article Continues Below

Pleasant's area of expertise lies in the secondary, which is particularly notable on a Rams squad that finished in the top-seven with 16 interceptions. Los Angeles was occasionally leaky in coverage — 19th in passing yards allowed per game (216.7) — but it effectively embodied a bend-don't-break defensive style. Obviously, the Browns and Cardinals like what they see.

A first-year DC can be risky for organizations that are already in disarray, but a leap of faith can take a squad a long way. Super Bowl 60 champion Mike Macdonald can tell you that much.

While it is far too early to label Aubrey Pleasant as the next “superstar coaching candidate,” he has positioned himself for a potential promotion after learning under Sean McVay. Playing a crucial role in a team's possible resurgence would make him a hot name in future coaching searches. But before Pleasant can visualize such a lofty goal, he must ace his interviews.