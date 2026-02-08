The Arizona Cardinals are going through some big changes this offseason. With new coach Mike LaFleur at the helm, Jacoby Brissett could be on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explains why, plus details why the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets are seen as strong fits.

“In Arizona, my sense is that Kyler Murray staying with the Cardinals is still possible,” Fowler reported. “New coach Mike LaFleur is familiar with Murray's game. Nothing is decided as LaFleur sorts through staffing issues. Keeping Murray could prove the path of least resistance. If he stays, Jacoby Brissett would become a workable trade candidate. He's due a reasonable $4.88 million in base salary. He has friends in the league — such as Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich — who could have interest in getting him.”

Brissett played 14 games for the Cardinals last year, throwing for over 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Arizona did not win many games, just one of Brissett's 12 starts, but he was competent under center.

That makes him attractive to two teams that need a stopgap quarterback. Assuming the Jets don't take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks, they will need to improve on Justin Fields at quarterback. New offensive coordinator Frank Reich was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for three years, during which Brissett made 15 starts.

Brissett was with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 under then-head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now, Stefanski is with the Atlanta Falcons and needs a quarterback. Michael Penix Jr is recovering from an ACL injury, and Kirk Cousins' time in Atlanta is likely coming to an end.

While Brissett does have a ceiling as a starter, he provides a veteran presence at the most important position that both teams could use. Will Brissett be on the move this offseason? Or will it be Kyler Murray moving out?