Although speculation swirled around the quarterback room for much of the 2025-26 season, the biggest statistical problem that plagued the Arizona Cardinals was their defense. The team allowed the fourth-most points per game and ranked in the bottom-10 in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game. Nevertheless, new head coach Mike LaFleur believes the person who can fix those glaring issues is already on staff.

The Cardinals are expected to retain defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Arizona interviewed multiple candidates for its DC job, including most recently Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott, but the team is not opting for a complete overhaul.

By keeping Rallis, LaFleur is ensuring that there will be a sense of familiarity in this transitional phase. The results must change, however. Rallis needs to take full advantage of this second chance and remind everyone how he got the job in the first place.

This squad desperately needs a jolt after four consecutive losing seasons, and LaFleur aims to provide it. He learned under one of the most renowned offensive minds of his era, Sean McVay, and will now try to bring ingenuity to the Cardinals. He has never been a head coach before, however, so it could help to lean on someone who knows the team well.

Nick Rallis has spent the last three years with Arizona. He has existing relationships with the players and understands all the pain they have suffered, both physically and mentally. The 32-year-old could make life much easier for Mike LaFleur.

But make no mistake, the Cardinals are taking a risk with this move. Will they be rewarded for their loyalty?