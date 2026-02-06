Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was named the winner of the 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at Thursday night's NFL Honors ceremony in San Francisco, California. The accolade goes each year to the player whom NFL players vote as the one best demonstrating sportsmanship, fair play, respect for opponents, and integrity in competition.

Baker, 30, became the second Cardinals player to receive the honor since its inception in 2014, joining wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who won the inaugural award, and following Calais Campbell, a former Cardinal who won in 2022 while with the Baltimore Ravens. This was Baker's third consecutive year as a finalist, after six seasons as Arizona's team nominee.

“I've always played football the way I have played,” Baker said after receiving the award. “Ever since little league, I'm that person who tries to fly around, make hits, make tackles, create opportunities for us to win, but also play football at a high level. Accolades and awards, that can come with that.

“It just kind of goes to show that I'm just trying to play football the right way and try and do the right thing. I want to be a great player but also a great person on and off the field.

The eight-time Pro Bowl safety concluded his ninth NFL season with impressive durability and leadership. He coursed through 98% of defensive snaps across 16 games, a ceaseless presence amid a Cardinals roster whose late-season pulse faltered and playoff hopes slipped into the shadows. Baker combined relentless activity with clean play, committing just four penalties in 4,911 snaps over five seasons, while making 580 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 24 passes defensed, and forcing two fumbles. In nine seasons, he has managed six campaigns with just one penalty.

Baker's on-field intensity has not gone unnoticed, drawing praise from division rivals like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who commended his ferocity on the field alongside his professionalism.

Moreover, alongside his on-field achievements, Baker has been a consistent team leader, voted a captain for the past six seasons. He ended the 2025 season with 120 total tackles, 57 solo, his sixth year surpassing 100 combined tackles, and received his eighth Pro Bowl nod with tight end Trey McBride.

As the recipient of the Art Rooney Award, Baker also received a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. The other finalists for the 2025 award included NFC players Lavonte David (Tampa Bay), Demario Davis (New Orleans), and Brian O’Neill (Minnesota), and AFC players DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis), Harrison Phillips (New York Jets), Zach Sieler (Miami), and Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore).