The Arizona Cardinals were one of the last NFL franchises to make a head coaching hire. They hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their next head coach. He offers the Cardinals an opportunity to reset on offense and to compete in a loaded NFC West. LaFleur has gotten right to work on a new staff, with a potential candidate for QB coach being an interesting hire.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Matt Schaub seems to be a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks coach position. It would be his first coaching job after he played in the NFL from 2004-20. Schaub wants to get into coaching, and this would be a big jump into that for his first job out of the gate.

Schaub made 93 career starts in the NFL and finished with 25,467 passing yards, 136 passing touchdowns, and 91 interceptions on a 64.2% completion percentage. He also led the NFL with 4,770 passing yards in 2009.

Shaub retired in 2021 following his time in Atlanta. He has never held an official coaching role, but he joined the Falcons as an analyst in 2023 and has not been on a staff since. He was a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2004. He spent three years in Atlanta before he was traded to the Texans for the 2007 season.

After seven years in Houston, the Texans traded him to the Raiders for a sixth-round pick. From there, Schaub played one season with the Ravens before returning to the Falcons for the 2016 season. Schaub signed a two-year extension to remain in Atlanta before the 2019 season.

Over the past two years, Schaub has remained connected to the sport, serving as a commentator for the Virginia Cavaliers football radio broadcasts. Last fall, he also announced his candidacy for the NFL Players’ Association executive director and advocated for the formation of a new league by NFL players to counter NFL owners.

Schaub could be the latest NFL player to return to coaching, with the most high-profile roles being DeMeco Ryans and Mike Vrabel as head coaches, and Josh McCown as a quarterback coach. Schaub would also be the second piece of LaFleur's offensive staff after Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator.