The Miami Dolphins are positioned to potentially pivot at the quarterback position following the recent arrival of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Both leaders previously served in the Green Bay Packers organization, where they gained firsthand experience with the development of Malik Willis. According to an NFL rumors report from ESPN, this familiarity makes Miami a primary team to watch as they evaluate their roster after a frustrating 2025 season.

Willis impressed many evaluators last year while filling in for an injured Jordan Love, completing over 85% of his passes and totaling five touchdowns between the air and the ground.

His growth into a legitimate dual-threat weapon has caught the eye of several franchises looking for a dynamic offensive spark.

According to the same ESPN report, the Arizona Cardinals are also viewed as a top suitor for Willis due to the personal connection between head coach Mike LaFleur and his brother, Matt, who currently coaches Willis in Green Bay.

This intimate knowledge of the quarterback's game could provide Arizona with the confidence to pursue a trade if it can find a path forward.

However, both the Dolphins and Cardinals face a significant obstacle in the form of massive financial guarantees owed to their current starters, Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray.

Moving these contracts would be a prerequisite for any pursuit of Willis.

While the Cleveland Browns were initially considered a sleeper team for the young passer, their decision to hire offensive coordinator Todd Monken might keep them committed to their current group, including young signal-caller Shedeur Sanders.

The potential movement of Willis comes at a time of peak stability for the Green Bay Packers. The franchise recently secured its long-term future by signing Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and Russ Ball to contract extensions.

This trio has led the team to multiple playoff appearances and has established a reputation for elite player development.

Whether he lands in Miami with Sullivan and Hafley or in Arizona through the LaFleur family connection, Willis is expected to be a major storyline as the 2026 offseason begins to unfold across the league.