The Golden State Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob has of late been reported to be interested in buying MLB franchise San Diego Padres, which has led to plenty of speculation about his current stake in the NBA team. As things stand, Lacob owns the most valuable franchise in the NBA considering the success the Warriors have had over the past decade.

However, for Bill Simmons, Lacob’s desire to add the Padres to his portfolio may mean he ends up selling the Warriors.

“I’m wondering, so let’s say he wins, and he gets the Padres. Is it inconceivable to think that would be the next team available? Because I’ve asked it from people, and they were like, ‘No way, he’ll never sell the Warriors,’” Simmons initially said on The Bill Simmons podcast.

However, Simmons believes it may lead to Lacob simply moving on to a new challenge.

Article Continues Below

“But this is kind of the perfect time to sell the Warriors, right now. Because you're at the height of the market, expansion money is coming and then on top of it the new owner can be the new owner of the team that has Steph Curry on it for the next three to seven years, however long he plays. And you could just be like, you know what, four titles. I couldn’t have done better. I built this amazing infrastructure, and now I’m going to take my talents over to baseball,” he said.

There is no doubt that the Warriors are in need of a rebuild in order to emerge as a contender over the next few seasons. Stephen Curry, who heralded the Warriors’ championship runs, is now 37, with Draymond Green also rushing towards the end of his career.

Further, the Padres present a unique opportunity for Lacob. The team is being explored for sale following the death of owner Peter Seidler and ongoing legal and financial complexities surrounding the family trust that controls the organization.

Lacob has previously attempted to buy other MLB teams, including the Athletics and Angels, and has long expressed a desire to own a baseball franchise. From a purely business standpoint, the timing may just be right for Lacob to actually enter the MLB, even if it comes at the expense of an NBA exit.