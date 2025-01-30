On the heels of a dreadful, drama-filled season in 2024, it is not surprising to see Haason Reddick back on the market as NFL free agency nears. After he held out for seven games and recorded just one sack in 2024, the New York Jets do not appear inclined to bring the former All-Pro back in 2025.

As one might imagine, teams are understandably hesitant to acquire Reddick, given how he handled the previous offseason. However, the Jets are adamant that he still has the talent to be a top-end edge rusher, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Jets sources swear that Reddick can still be a double-digit sack guy, and that the turbulent offseason with the team contributed mightily to his uneven 2024 campaign,” Fowler wrote.

Reddick will enter free agency in March. At the time of their trade, the Jets offered him a long-term extension, which he reportedly declined despite seeking a new deal.

Despite recording just one sack in 2024, Reddick posted 50.5 sacks from 2020 to 2023. That includes a career-high 16-sack season in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was recognized that year with a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination.

Haason Reddick's failed Jets tenure

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in April 2024. At that point, he had recorded 11 or more sacks in each of his previous four seasons, establishing himself as an elite edge rusher. However, just as training camps began, Reddick held out due to a contract dispute that bled into the regular season.

After a bizarre lawsuit, several fines and a failed trade request, Reddick re-worked his contract with New York and made his debut in Week 8. However, he looked nothing like the player the Jets gave up a conditional 2026 draft pick for, notching just 14 total tackles over the final 10 games.

Despite the headache, the Jets managed to gain something out of Reddick's holdout. The team used the money they saved from his absences to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regardless, the Jets were unable to overcome their countless internal issues and ended with a disappointing 5-12 record. They now progress into a new era in 2025 after hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.