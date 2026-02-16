Legendary wrestling tag-team and one of the most celebrated teams in the industry, Jeff and Matt Hardy are currently the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Following a WWE run, the brothers moved on to AEW, before switching brands and settling in TNA.

TNA veterans, the duo has also been featured several times in NXT in the past year, after TNA and WWE NXT began a collaboration deal. Recently speaking to Metro, Matt Hardy opened up on possible future WWE collaborations.

“We're in constant negotiations with WWE about doing some more stuff. We will do more with them. It was very important to us to stay at TNA as opposed to becoming a WWE full-time act [again]. In TNA, we’re going to be put in a position to succeed, and we can contribute, and we can help the company grow and be better.

“And the relationship with WWE has been great. Anytime we’ve interacted with Shawn Michaels, he was absolutely awesome – Triple H, whoever, we’ve got along with everybody really good. I think you’re going to see some more cool Hardy Boyz moments in WWE before it’s all said and done in 2026,” Matt Hardy said, eyeing a WWE comeback.

Matt and Jeff Hardy share a long relationship with WWE, with their first match in 1996. The duo joined the roster on a full-time basis in 1998 and stayed there till 2009, before parting ways. Multiple-time WWE tag team champions in the promotion, the duo also won the NXT tag team titles last year in 2025. Matt, 51, and Jeff, 48, are nearing the dusk of their careers.