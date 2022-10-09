Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win

The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight.

Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The Phillies came out on top 2-0 to sweep the Wild Card round and move on to the NLDS, but not before the two retiring Cardinals vets gave them quite the scare with a pair of hits in the last two innings.

The Phillies star admitted that both Pujols and Molina will be missed, but he is sure the legacy they have left will be remembered for a long time.

“It’s two of the best to ever play the game, especially at their positions. I mean those two Hall of Fame players are gonna be first ballot Hall of Fame players. The game’s gonna miss those two guys,” Bryce Harper said.

Bryce Harper the man who set the tone for tonight! He also shows some love for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina pic.twitter.com/7FejQWREim — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 9, 2022

The home fans at Busch Stadium made sure to give Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina the respect and send-off they deserve. MLB Twitter also had nothing but good things to say about the two as they conclude their legendary careers in St. Louis with the Cardinals.

While Pujols and Molina would probably wish to see their season continue and contend more for a shot at the World Series, there is no doubt that they have the perfect endings to their careers. They have done enough to cement their legacies, and while they lost their final game, they’ll be remembered for the far greater things they did for the sport.