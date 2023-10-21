The Arizona Cardinals have had a troubled 2022-23 NFL Season. The 1-5 Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West. The team is searching for answers after struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Despite the struggles, Arizona may finally get the boost they have been craving. The Cardinals are activating safety Budda Baker from the injury reserve list, and he is expected to play in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.

The Cardinals' defense gets a breakthrough ahead of NFL Week 7

This news will fire Arizona fans up. The Cardinals have been plagued with injuries to their impact players. Namely, Kyler Murray has been recovering from his ACL tear from last season. In addition, the team has been without star running back James Connor since the Week 5 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona gets a huge boost with Budda Baker back.

Baker is a five-time Pro Bowler. During the 2022-23 season, he led Arizona with 111 tackles in 15 games to go with 2 interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Baker wanted to continue his momentum into the current season but was struck with a hamstring injury in Week 2. Inevitably, he will be rusty, but his presence helps a lowly Cardinals defense.

In their Week 6 matchup, Arizona gave up 26 points to the Los Angeles Rams. If the Cardinals want to beat the Seahawks, they will need to get stops at opportune times. Budda Baker's return should help the defense execute better.

The Seahawks look to improve their record at home, while Arizona needs a win to stop the bleeding. With Baker back, can the defense take a stand to help their team move up the NFC West?