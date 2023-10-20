The Arizona Cardinals will head to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional battle between two NFC West teams looking to get a big win this weekend. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Seahawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) has been hit with injuries to start the season with Kyler Murray starting the season on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear from last year and now is down James Connor their star running back. It's not all bad news as Murray looks to be ready to jump right back into the thick of things next week, meaning this could be their last week with their fill-in starter Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs has amassed a 1-5 record to start the season with an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will be looking to make it one more upset victory when he and the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) are coming off a hard-fought loss against the Cincinnati Bengals their last time out. While they were able to contain Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Geno Smith wasn't able to take advantage throwing for 326 yards but also throwing two costly interceptions. The Seattle Seahawks get to head back home to take on divisional foe the Arizona Cardinals as they attempt to get back on track.

Here are the Cardinals-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Seahawks Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +7.5 (-105)

Seattle Seahawks: -7.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 7

Time: 4:06 PM ET/1:06 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Arizona Cardinals are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 of the NFL season, with the Cardinals listed as 7.5-point underdogs. They have only been able to amass one win in their first six games of the season but they have shown glimpses of being a good football team at times this season like when they upset the Cowboys in Week 3.

It's been in large due to Joshua Dobbs who is looking like he's having a career resurgence now that he was put to the task of being the starter with Kyler Murray out for the time being. On the season Dobbs has thrown for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns as well as 189 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. With James Connor now out, Dobbs has been doing the heavy lifting and will need to do the same here against a middling defense in the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks have a weak defense that has been struggling this season. They have allowed an average of 21.6 points per game, which is the 17th best in the league and teams convert on 48.6% of their 3rd down attempts against their defense. While Cardinals may not be the most explosive offense in the league they certainly can put up numbers this weekend to really push Seattle in this divisional game.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 of the NFL season, with the Seahawks listed as 7.5-point favorites. The Seahawks have a strong offense that has been performing well this season. They have averaged 24.8 points per game, which is the 8th best in the league. They have a balanced attack, with an average of 228.4 passing yards per game and 104.2 rushing yards per game.

. This could be a problem for the Cardinals, as they have allowed an average of 27 points per game this season. If the Seahawks are able to establish the run early, they could control the clock and keep the Cardinals' offense off the field. The Cardinals have struggled this season, with a record of 1-5. They have lost each of their last three games, including a 26-9 loss to the Rams in Week 6.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

These two NFC West divisional foes go head to head this weekend in an attempt to gain ground on the divisional-leading San Francisco 49ers. The Arizona Cardinals have had an abysmal start to the season as many predicted with Joshua Dobbs at the helm with the absence of Kyler Murray. They did however get the chance to score an upset against one of the top teams in the league but that pretty much sums up the first six weeks of the season for them. Up comes a tough road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks who have been hot and cold this season.

They are looking to get back on track after a close loss to the Bengals last week and they get the right matchup to do so in the Cardinals. Ultimately, the Seahawks should be able to come out and do as they please on offense, especially with their ground attack led by Kenneth Walker to down the Cardinals getting back into the win column and covering the spread at the same time.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks -7.5 (-115)